AstraZeneca starts trial of antibody treatment for COVID-19

Aug 25 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Tuesday it started early stage trials for an antibody-based treatment for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, as the British drugmaker also ploughs on with its vaccine candidate.

The trial will evaluate if AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, is safe and tolerable in up to 48 healthy participants between the ages of 18 and 55 years in the United Kingdom with the backing of the United States.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

