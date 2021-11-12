AstraZeneca Slips To Loss In Q3, Revenues Climb; Backs FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) reported Friday a loss before tax in its third quarter of $2 billion, compared to last year's profit of $853 million. Loss per share was $1.10, compared to profit of $0.49 a year ago.

Core earnings per share were $1.08. The company noted that the impact of pandemic vaccine on earnings per share was $0.01.

EBITDA declined 6 percent to $5.69 billion.

Total revenue in the third quarter increased 50 percent to $9.87 billion from last year's $6.58 billion. The revenues grew 48 percent at constant exchange rates.

Excluding the pandemic COVID-19 vaccine, total revenue increased 34 percent on a reported basis and 32 percent at CER in the quarter to $8.82 billion.

Looking ahead, the company said its earnings guidance for the full year 2021 remains unchanged. The company continues to project growth in Core earnings per share to $5.05 to $5.40.

Total revenue excluding the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to grow by a low-twenties percentage, in line with prior guidance. Including vaccine revenues in Q4 2021, revenue is expected to grow by a mid-to-high twenties percentage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.