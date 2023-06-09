News & Insights

AstraZeneca signs $2 bln agreement with Quell to develop cell therapies

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 09, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Quell Therapeutics potentially worth more than $2 billion to develop cell therapies that could cure autoimmune diseases.

The agreement includes developing, manufacturing and commercialising cell therapies that have the potential to be curative in type 1 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease indications, the drugmaker said in a statement.

UK-based Quell will receive $85 million upfront from AstraZeneca, and is also eligible to receive over $2 billion for further development and commercialisation milestones, the company added.

