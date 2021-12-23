AstraZeneca shot third dose works against Omicron in study

AZN

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine was effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant following a third dose in a study, with neutralising levels similar to those against the Delta variant after a regular two-dose course.

