AstraZeneca shot third dose works against Omicron in study

Dec 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine was effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant following a third dose in a study, with neutralising levels similar to those against the Delta variant after a regular two-dose course.

