AstraZeneca shares fall as lung cancer drug trial data abstract disappoints

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

October 18, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by Danilo Masoni, Maggie Fick, Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shares in AstraZeneca AZN.L fell more than 4% on Wednesday after a data abstract on its experimental precision drug's use in lung cancer patients in a late-stage trial disappointed some analysts.

The abstract on the drug, datopotamab deruxtecan, was published ahead of the European Society for Medical Oncology's (ESMO) congress that kicks off in Madrid on Friday.

Jefferies analyst Stephen Barker said in a note the data was "worse-than-expected", citing that treatment with the drug only improved the time patients with non-small cell lung cancer live without their disease worsening by 0.7 months compared to chemotherapy.

Barker said he was expecting an improvement of 1.5-2 months.

Some analysts also flagged that data showed there were 3 drug-related deaths in the study, compared to 2 in the chemotherapy arm.

London-listed shares of AstraZeneca were down 3.7% at 1219 GMT, while the broader STOXX Health Care .SXDP index was off 1%.

The drugmaker's U.S.-listed shares also fell about 3.5% in premarket trading.

AstraZeneca is developing the drug jointly with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T.

