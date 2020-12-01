AstraZeneca sells cholesterol drug rights to Grünenthal for $320 mln

Dec 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Tuesday it would sell rights to its cholesterol drug, Crestor, to German pharmaceutical company Grünenthal GmbH for an upfront payment of $320 million.

The deal will give Grünenthal rights to sell Crestor and associated medicines in more than 30 countries in Europe, except UK and Spain, AstraZeneca said.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

