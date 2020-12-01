AZN

AstraZeneca sells cholesterol drug rights to Grünenthal for $320 mln

Dec 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Tuesday it would sell rights to its cholesterol drug, Crestor, to German pharmaceutical company Grünenthal GmbH for an upfront payment of $320 million.

The deal will give Grünenthal rights to sell Crestor and associated medicines in more than 30 countries in Europe, except UK and Spain, AstraZeneca said.

