News & Insights

AZN

AstraZeneca second quarter profit beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 28, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Maggie Fick and Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds details on results in paragraphs 2 and 3

July 28 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Friday beat expectations for its second-quarter profit, helped by better-than-expected sales of its oncology drugs.

"Each of our non-COVID-19 therapy areas saw double-digit revenue growth, with eight medicines delivering more than $1bn of revenue in the first half, demonstrating the strength of our business," Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker - one of the strongest performers among listed European pharma companies - said the total revenue from oncology medicines increased 22% in the first half of the year.

The London-listed company, which reports its results in U.S. dollars, posted an adjusted profit of $2.15 per share on sales of about $11.42 billion.

Analysts were expecting $1.98 per share on sales of about $10.97 billion, according to company-compiled consensus estimates.

AstraZeneca stood by its 2023 forecast.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick in London and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((maggie.fick@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7890 916706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.