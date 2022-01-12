AstraZeneca says U.S. to buy additional 500,000 Evusheld doses

Jan 12 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L> said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to purchase an additional 500,000 doses of its antibody cocktail Evusheld used to treat COVID-19.

The company said the delivery of the doses was expected in the first quarter of 2022 and additional details about the deal would be announced in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

