AstraZeneca Says LYNPARZA Combination Shows Meaningful OS In Ovarian Cancer Across Phase III Trials

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Friday positive long-term follow-up results from the PAOLA-1 and SOLO-1 Phase III trials of LYNPARZA (olaparib), with or without bevacizumab, demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in overall survival (OS).

Lynparza is co-developed and co-commercialized by AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the US and Canada.

Further results showed class-leading progression-free survival (PFS) in combination with bevacizumab for homologous recombination deficiency (HRD)-positive patients, versus active comparator, bevacizumab, and as monotherapy for patients with BRCA mutations, versus placebo, respectively.

Both trials which were conducted in biomarker-selected, newly diagnosed patients with advanced ovarian cancer in the first-line maintenance setting also demonstrated a consistent safety profile.

The landmark 5-year follow-up of PAOLA-1 Phase III trial demonstrated that LYNPARZA plus bevacizumab meaningfully extended survival with 65.5% of HRD-positive patients surviving 5 years vs. 48.4% treated with bevacizumab and placebo.

Meanwhile, the SOLO-1 Phase III trial demonstrated that 67% of advanced ovarian cancer patients with BRCA mutations treated with LYNPARZA were alive at 7 years vs. 47% on placebo.

