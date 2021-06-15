AZN

AstraZeneca says its antibody treatment failed in preventing COVID-19 in exposed patients

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday its study of monoclonal antibody AZD7442 did not meet the main goal of preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in people recently exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

