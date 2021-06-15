AstraZeneca says its antibody treatment failed in preventing COVID-19 in exposed patients

June 15 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Tuesday its study of monoclonal antibody AZD7442 did not meet the main goal of preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in people recently exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7506036802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/vishwadha))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.