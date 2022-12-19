AZN

AstraZeneca says Imfinzi fails as monotherapy for type of lung cancer

December 19, 2022 — 02:38 am EST

Dec 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its drug Imfinzi failed to meet the main goal of improving overall survival compared with platinum-based chemotherapy as a monotherapy treatment of patients with late-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Imfinzi failed in patients whose tumour cells express high levels of PD-L1, or in a subgroup of patients at low risk of early mortality, AstraZeneca said.

The drug belongs to the immunotherapy class of treatments that boost the body's own defences to fight cancer by using antibodies that block or bind to foreign substances in the body.

