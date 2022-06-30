US Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca says Imfinzi combo shows promise in late-stage lung cancer trial

Contributors
Amna Karimi Reuters
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RACHEL WISNIEWSKI

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Thursday its cancer drug Imfinzi, when given along with neoadjuvant chemotherapy in a late-stage trial, showed promise in helping patients with an aggressive form of lung cancer before surgery.

June 30 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Thursday its cancer drug Imfinzi, when given along with neoadjuvant chemotherapy in a late-stage trial, showed promise in helping patients with an aggressive form of lung cancer before surgery.

The combination showed a statistically significant and meaningful improvement in pathologic complete response compared with neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone in patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer, the company said.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular