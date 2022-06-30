AstraZeneca says Imfinzi combo shows promise in late-stage lung cancer trial

June 30 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Thursday its cancer drug Imfinzi, when given along with neoadjuvant chemotherapy in a late-stage trial, showed promise in helping patients with an aggressive form of lung cancer before surgery.

The combination showed a statistically significant and meaningful improvement in pathologic complete response compared with neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone in patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer, the company said.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

