AstraZeneca says higher antibody response against Omicron with booster dose

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
AstraZeneca said on Thursday new data from trials showed there was a higher antibody response against the Omicron coronavirus variant and others, including Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma, when its vaccine was given as a third booster dose.

