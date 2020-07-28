AstraZeneca Says Farxiga Meets All Primary, Secondary Endpoints In Phase III DAPA-CKD Trial

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L) announced that high-level results from Farxiga's Phase III DAPA-CKD trial showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful effect on its primary endpoint of a composite of worsening of renal function or risk of death in adult patients with chronic kidney disease or CKD.

The trial also met all its secondary endpoints in CKD patients with and without type-2 diabetes or T2D, making Farxiga the first medicine to significantly reduce the risk of death from any cause in this patient population.

The safety and tolerability profile for Farxiga was consistent with the well-established safety profile of the medicine, the company said.

