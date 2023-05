May 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Friday a combination of its cancer drugs Imfinzi and Lynparza when added to chemotherapy showed positive results in a late-stage trial in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

