AstraZeneca says drug combo meets goal in late-stage ovarian cancer trial

Credit: REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

April 05, 2023 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong and Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Wednesday said a combination of its cancer drugs Imfinzi and Lynparza met the main goal in a late-stage trial in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

The drugmaker said treatment with a combination of those drugs, along with chemotherapy and bevacizumab - the existing standard of care - improved progression-free survival in newly diagnosed patients with advanced ovarian cancer without certain mutations.

Lynparza, jointly developed with U.S.-based Merck & Co MRK.N, was approved last year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for early-stage breast cancer with certain mutations.

Imfinzi alone, along with chemotherapy and bevacizumab, did not reach statistical significance in its interim analysis, the drugmaker added.

