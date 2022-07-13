AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine as effective as mRNA shots in review

July 13 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Wednesday a review of real-world data showed its COVID-19 vaccine provided equally effective protection against hospitalisation and death after two doses as with current mRNA shots from Pfizer PFE.N and Moderna MRNA.O. (https://bit.ly/3PkllkM)

