AZN

AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine as effective as mRNA shots in review

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday a review of real-world data showed its COVID-19 vaccine provided equally effective protection against hospitalisation and death after two doses as with current mRNA shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

July 13 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Wednesday a review of real-world data showed its COVID-19 vaccine provided equally effective protection against hospitalisation and death after two doses as with current mRNA shots from Pfizer PFE.N and Moderna MRNA.O. (https://bit.ly/3PkllkM)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN PFE MRNA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters