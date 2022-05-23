AZN

AstraZeneca says COVID shot approved in EU as booster

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
May 23 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.Lsaid on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, has been approved in the European Union by the region's medical regulator as a third-dose booster in adults following a panel recommendation last week.

