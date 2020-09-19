AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S still on hold

Sept 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said on Saturday that its COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is still on hold.

AstraZeneca on Saturday published a document describing details of how the COVID-19 vaccine trial was being carried out, which was first reported by the New York Times. https://nyti.ms/3mzCmdb

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.