AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S still on hold

AstraZeneca Plc said on Saturday that its COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is still on hold.

AstraZeneca on Saturday published a document describing details of how the COVID-19 vaccine trial was being carried out, which was first reported by the New York Times. https://nyti.ms/3mzCmdb

