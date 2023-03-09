AstraZeneca says cancer drug Imfinzi improves survival rates in late-stage trial

March 9 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Thursday a late-stage trial showed that Imfinzi-based treatment before and after surgery significantly increased the time patients lived without the recurrence or progression of resectable lung cancer.

