AstraZeneca says cancer drug Imfinzi improves survival rates in late-stage trial

March 09, 2023 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Thursday a late-stage trial showed that Imfinzi-based treatment before and after surgery significantly increased the time patients lived without the recurrence or progression of resectable lung cancer.

