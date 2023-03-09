AZN

AstraZeneca says cancer drug Imfinzi improves survival chances in late-stage trial

March 09, 2023 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - Lung cancer patients treated with AstraZeneca's AZN.L immunotherapy Imfinzi pre- and post-surgery in a trial lived significantly longer without the disease progressing or recurring than those treated with chemotherapy, the drugmaker said on Thursday.

The late-stage study compared patients with resectable, early-stage, non-small cell lung cancer who were treated with Imfinzi along with chemotherapy before surgery and as a monotherapy after surgery, to patients treated with chemotherapy pre-surgery.

Imfinzi was well tolerated and there were no new safety concerns before and after surgery, AstraZeneca said.

The drug had failed the main goal of a trial in patients with a form of late-stage lung cancer, Astrazeneca had said in December.

In that late-stage study, Imfinzi was tested as a monotherapy against platinum-based chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer patients whose tumour cells express high levels of PD-L1.

