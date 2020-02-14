AstraZeneca says 2020 sales growth to take coronavirus hit

Feb 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L expects 2020 revenue growth in the high single-digit to low double-digit percentages, including a hit it now expects from the coronavirus outbreak in China, its second biggest market, the British drugmaker said on Friday.

The company said the guidance assumed an unfavourable impact from China lasting up to a few months as a result of the outbreak, which has killed over 1,300 people and is still spreading.

Product sales for the three months ended Dec. 31 rose 9% to $6.25 billion, on a constant-currency basis, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of growth after years of sliding sales due to patent losses on older medicines.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka, Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in London; editing by Patrick Graham)

