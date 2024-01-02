News & Insights

AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China

Credit: REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

January 02, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Jan 2 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.Lsaid on Tuesday that its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunization for infants developed with Sanofi SASY.PA has got approval in China.

The drug makers co-developed the RSV shot for infants and toddlers called Beyfortus, which has already been approved for use in the European Union and United States.

Beyfortus is expected to be available in China during the upcoming 2024-2025 RSV season, the London-listed drug maker said in a statement.

RSV, a highly contagious seasonal virus known for cold-like symptoms, is a leading cause of hospitalisation in both infants and the elderly.

Regulatory applications for the drug are currently under review in Japan and several other countries, the company added.

