AstraZeneca reports Q3 reported EPS 92c, consensus $1.03

Reports Q3 revenue $13.57B, consensus $13.09B. Reports Q3 core EPS $2.08. Pascal Soriot, CEO, AstraZeneca (AZN), said: “Our company has continued on its strong growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2024. Total Revenue and Core EPS were up 21% and 27% respectively in the third quarter, reflecting the increasing demand for our medicines across Oncology, BioPharmaceuticals and Rare Disease and supporting an upgrade to our full year 2024 guidance. In the year to date we have announced the results for multiple positive high-value trials and are working to bring these new options to patients as quickly as possible. Additionally, the quality and impact of our scientific research was well recognised this quarter with data for AstraZeneca medicines featuring in an unprecedented five Presidential Plenary sessions at the two major oncology conferences in September. We are highly encouraged by the broad-based underlying momentum we are seeing across our company in 2024, and growth looks set to continue through 2025, providing a solid foundation to deliver on our 2030 ambition. Finally, we take the matters in China very seriously. If requested we will fully cooperate with the authorities. We remain committed to delivering innovative life-changing medicines to patients in China.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.