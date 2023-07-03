News & Insights

AstraZeneca reports positive results in late-stage trial of lung cancer therapy

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 03, 2023 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

July 3 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its anti-body drug for lung cancer had met two of its main goals in a late-stage trial.

The drug, datopotamab deruxtecan, which is being jointly developed with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T, demonstrated statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with standard chemotherapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, AstraZeneca said.

However, shares in the company, fell about 4% in early trade, as AstraZeneca said it had observed "some" Grade 5 events in the trial.

Grade 5 events refer to fatal adverse events resulting in deaths.

