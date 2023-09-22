News & Insights

Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca Reports Positive Results From Phase III Trial With Datopotamab Deruxtecan

September 22, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) said high-level results from the TROPION-Breast01 Phase III trial with datopotamab deruxtecan showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement for the primary endpoint of progression-free survival compared to investigator's choice of chemotherapy in patients with inoperable or metastatic hormone receptor-positive, HER2-low or negative breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy and at least one systemic therapy. The company said the data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting and shared with health authorities.

Datopotamab deruxtecan is a specifically engineered TROP2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo. The companies have two additional Phase III trials evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan in breast cancer.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.