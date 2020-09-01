AstraZeneca Reports Positive Phase III DAPA-CKD Trial Results With Farxiga

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) said detailed results from the phase III DAPA-CKD trial showed that the company's Farxiga (dapagliflozin) on top of standard of care reduced the composite measure of worsening of renal function or risk of cardiovascular or renal death by 39% compared to placebo in patients with chronic kidney disease. The safety and tolerability of Farxiga were consistent with the established safety profile.

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: "With today's results, Farxiga becomes the first SGLT2 inhibitor proven to significantly prolong the survival of patients with chronic kidney disease with and without type-2 diabetes and we look forward to sharing these data with regulatory authorities around the world."

