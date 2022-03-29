Markets
AstraZeneca Reports Approval Of Ondexxya In Japan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) announced Ondexxya has been approved in Japan for patients treated with the Factor Xa inhibitors apixaban, rivaroxaban or edoxaban, when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding. The approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare was based on positive results from the ANNEXA-4 Phase III clinical trial, the company said.

Ondexxya received FDA approval under the accelerated approval pathway in May 2018 and conditional approval by the European Commission in April 2019 for adults treated with FXa inhibitors apixaban and rivaroxaban. In the US, Ondexxya is marketed under the trade name Andexxa.

