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AZN

AstraZeneca Receives CHMP Recommendation For Datroway In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

June 29, 2026 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN), a pharmaceutical company, on Monday reported the recommendation for approval of Datroway in the European Union for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Datroway is a TROP2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that was developed by Daiichi Sankyo, and is currently being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi. The drug targets TROP2, which is a protein broadly expressed in several solid tumors and is associated with increased tumor progression and poor survival in patients with breast cancer. Datroway received FDA approval in treating HR+/HER- breast cancer in 2025.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) provided the positive opinion to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) based on data from the global, multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 TROPION-Breast02 trial which evaluated Datroway in patients of untreated locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic TNBC who are ineligible for PD-1/PD-L-1 inhibitor therapy.

Relative to chemotherapeutic treatments, tested subjects showed a median overall survival (OS) improved by 5 months in patients treated with Datroway. Median OS was 23.7 months in treated patients, while patients on chemotherapy survived 18.7 months. Risk of disease progression was also reduced by 43% when compared to chemotherapy.

AZN is currently trading at $189.46, up 0.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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