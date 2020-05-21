AstraZeneca Receives $1 Bln From U.S. To Produce Oxford's Covid-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca said that it received more than $1 billion from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop and produce a Covid-19 vaccine from the University of Oxford.

The development programme includes a Phase III clinical trial with 30,000 participants and a paediatric trial, the company said in a statement.

The company has received the first agreements for at least 400 million doses of the vaccine. It has secured total manufacturing capacity for one billion doses so far and will begin first deliveries in September 2020.

AstraZeneca said that the agreements is not anticipated to have any significant impact on its financial guidance for 2020; expenses to progress the vaccine are anticipated to be offset by funding by governments.

Recently, AstraZeneca agreed to produce up to 30 million doses of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine by September if the vaccine is successful.

