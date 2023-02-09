AstraZeneca Q4 revenue just shy of analyst estimates

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Thursday posted fourth-quarter revenue just shy of analyst estimates, with slightly lower-than-expected sales of its best-selling oncology and rare blood disorder drugs.

The London-listed drugmaker, which reports its results in U.S. dollars, reported an adjusted profit of 1.38 cents per share on sales of about $11.2 billion.

Analysts were expecting $1.34 per share on sales of about $11.3 billion, according to company-compiled consensus estimates.

