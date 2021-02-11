Markets
AstraZeneca Q4 Profit Surges, Declares Dividend; Sees Growth In FY21

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN)reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit before tax was $1.17 billion, significantly higher than last year's $240 million.

Earnings per share were $0.78, up from $0.24 last year. Core earnings per share were $1.07, up 19 percent.

Total revenue increased 11 percent to $7.41 billion from last year's $6.66 billion. Revenues increased 10 percent at constant exchange rates. Product sales improved 12 percent to $7.01 billion.

Further, the company has declared a stable second interim dividend of $1.90 per share or 137.4 pence, meaning a stable full-year dividend per share of $2.80 or 207.0 pence.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company projects total revenue to increase by a low-teens percentage at constant exchange rates, accompanied by faster growth in Core earnings per share to $4.75 to $5.00.

In fiscal 2020, core earnings per share were $4.02.

The company said the guidance does not incorporate any revenue or profit impact from sales of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (C19VAZ).

