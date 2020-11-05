Markets
AstraZeneca Q3 Profit More Than Doubles; Confirms FY20 Forecast - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) reported Thursday that its third-quarter profit before tax more than doubled to $853 million from last year's $409 million.

Profit after tax was $651 million, up from $280 million a year ago. Earnings per share grew to $0.49 from $0.23 last year.

Core earnings per share were $0.94, down 4 percent from last year.

Total revenue increased 3 percent to $6.58 billion from prior year's $6.41 billion. Product sales increased 6 percent to $6.52 billion.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company said it continues to progress in line with expectations and maintains full-year guidance, which is underpinned by the strategy of sustainable growth through innovation.

Total revenue is expected to increase by a high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage and Core earnings per share is expected to increase by a mid- to high-teens percentage.

