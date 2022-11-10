AstraZeneca Q3 earnings, revenue beat estimates

Adds details

Nov 10 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Thursday topped analysts' expectations for third-quarter profit and revenue, helped by sales of its roster of cancer drugs, and raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast.

The London-listed drugmaker generated $10.98 billion total revenue for the three months ended Sep. 30 on a constant-currency basis, while core earnings came in at $1.67 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting profit of $1.52 cents per share on revenue of around $10.73 billion, based on Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)

