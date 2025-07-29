Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca Q2 Results Climb; Confirms FY25 Outlook

July 29, 2025 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) reported Tuesday higher profit and revenues in its second quarter. Further, the company maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook.

Looking ahead, AstraZeneca continues to expect fiscal 2025 Core earnings per share to increase by a low double-digit percentage, and total revenue to increase by a high single-digit percentage.

In the second quarter, profit before tax climbed 30 percent to $3.13 billion from last year's $2.40 billion. Earnings per share were $1.57, up from $1.24 a year ago.

Core earnings per share were $2.17 for the period.

EBITDA climbed 22 percent to $4.90 billion from last year's $4.03 billion.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 12 percent to $14.46 billion from prior year's $12.94 billion. Revenue grew 11 percent at constant exchange rates.

Analysts on average expected the company to record revenues of $14.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.