AstraZeneca Q2 Results Climb; Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) reported Tuesday higher profit and revenues in its second quarter. Further, the company maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook.

Looking ahead, AstraZeneca continues to expect fiscal 2025 Core earnings per share to increase by a low double-digit percentage, and total revenue to increase by a high single-digit percentage.

In the second quarter, profit before tax climbed 30 percent to $3.13 billion from last year's $2.40 billion. Earnings per share were $1.57, up from $1.24 a year ago.

Core earnings per share were $2.17 for the period.

EBITDA climbed 22 percent to $4.90 billion from last year's $4.03 billion.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 12 percent to $14.46 billion from prior year's $12.94 billion. Revenue grew 11 percent at constant exchange rates.

Analysts on average expected the company to record revenues of $14.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

