AstraZeneca Q2 Profit Down, Confirms FY22 Core EPS View, Lifts Revenue Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) reported Friday that its second-quarter profit before tax was $247 million, down 68 percent from last year's $764 million.

Earnings per share declined 45 percent to $0.23 from $0.42 a year ago.

Core earnings per share were $1.72, up 92 percent from last year.

Total revenue grew 31 percent to $10.77 billion from last year's $8.22 billion. Revenues grew 37 at constant currency rates.

Further, the company declared interim dividend of $0.93 or 76.4 pence per ordinary share, reflecting the Board's intent to increase to $2.90 in fiscal 2022.

Looking ahead, the company updated fiscal 2022 guidance due to strength in its overall business, an updated outlook for COVID-19 medicines, as well as increased investment in R&D to drive long term sustainable growth.

Total revenue for the year is now expected to increase by a low twenties percentage, compared to previous estimate of high teens percentage.

Core earnings per share is still expected to increase by a mid-to-high twenties percentage.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.