AstraZeneca Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Tagrisso, Imfinzi And Farxiga Sustain Momentum?

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is scheduled to report the second-quarter results on July 27, 2026.

AstraZeneca, as a biopharmaceutical company, offers multiple products for oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory & immunology, vaccines and immune therapies, and therapies for rare diseases. AstraZeneca's blockbuster drugs include Farxiga, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Ultomiris, and emerging blockbusters include Calquence, Lynparza, Symbicort, Fasenra, and Soliris.

First Quarter Of 2026

For the first quarter of 2026, the company's profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to $3.08 billion, or $1.99 per share, from $2.92 billion, or $1.88 per share, in the prior year.

Total revenue jumped to $15.29 billion from $13.59 billion in the prior year. Product-based revenue rose to $15.21 billion from $13.51 billion a year ago.

For the first quarter of 2026, the oncology drug Tagrisso recorded $1.83 billion in revenue, Imfinzi recorded $1.69 billion in revenue, Calquence recorded $0.92 billion in revenue, and Lynparza recorded $0.78 billion in revenue.

Cardiovascular, renal & metabolism product line drug Farxiga reached $2.19 billion in revenue.

Rare disease drugs Ultomiris generated $1.27 billion in revenue, and Soliris recorded $0.39 billion in sales.

Respiratory & immunology product line drugs Symbicort recorded $0.75 billion, and Fasenra sales in the first quarter of 2026 were $0.48 billion.

Second Quarter Of 2025

In the second quarter of 2025, profit attributable to the owners of the parent increased to $2.450 billion, or $1.58 per share, from $1.93 billion, or $1.24 per share, in 2024.

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2025 improved to $14.46 billion, from $12.93 billion reported in the year-ago period.

For the second quarter of 2025, the oncology drug Tagrisso's revenue was $1.81 billion, Imfinzi's revenue was $1.46 billion, Calquence's revenue was $0.87 billion, and Lynparza's revenue amounted to $0.84 billion.

Cardiovascular, renal & metabolism product line drug Farxiga reached $2.15 billion. Rare disease drug Ultomiris sales reached $1.18 billion in revenue, while Soliris recorded $0.53 billion in sales.

Respiratory & Immunology product line drugs Symbicort sales were $0.72 billion, and Fasenra sales in the second quarter of 2025 were $0.50 billion.

2026 Guidance

In April 2026, looking ahead to full-year 2026, the company reaffirmed that total revenue is expected to increase by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage, and Core EPS by a low double-digit percentage.

AZN has traded between $142.98 and $212.71 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's(24-07-2026) trade at $169.26, up 0.59%.

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