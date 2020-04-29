Markets
AstraZeneca Q1 Profit Rises; Product Sales Up 15% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) reported that its first quarter profit to owners of the parent increased to $780 million from $593 million, previous year. Reported earnings per share was $0.59, an increase of 27%, or up 33% at CER. Core earnings per share increased by 17%, or up 21% at CER, to $1.05.

First quarter total revenue, comprising product sales and collaboration revenue, increased by 16% (up 17% at CER) to $6.35 billion. Product sales increased by 15% (up 17% at CER) to $6.31 billion, primarily driven by the performance of the new medicines, as well as Symbicort's double-digit growth at CER in every region.

The company's fiscal guidance for 2020 is unchanged. Total revenue is anticipated to increase by a high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage and core earnings per share is expected to increase by a mid- to high-teens percentage.

