AstraZeneca Q1 Core Profit Rises, Revenue Up 60%: Reiterates FY22 Guidance At CER

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) reported that its first-quarter core earnings per share increased 20% to $1.89. Core operating profit was $3.96 billion, up 60% from prior year.

First quarter profit after tax declined to $388 million from $1.56 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.25 compared to $1.18.

Total revenue increased 60% to $11.39 billion. Product sales were $10.98 billion compared to $7.26 billion. Total revenue from Oncology increased 25%, for the quarter. Product sales from Oncology increased 18%. The company recorded $1.69 billion from medicines acquired with Alexion.

Pascal Soriot, CEO, AstraZeneca, said: "Farxiga achieved $1 billion revenue in the quarter and our Oncology medicines delivered product sales growth of 18%, despite COVID-19 continuing to impact cancer diagnosis and treatment."

The company reiterated fiscal 2022 guidance at CER. Core earnings per share is expected to increase by a mid-to-high twenties percentage. Total revenue is expected to increase by a high teens percentage. Total revenue from COVID-19 medicines is anticipated to decline by a low-to-mid twenties percentage, the company noted.

AstraZeneca also announced plans to open a new site at the heart of the Cambridge, MA, life sciences and innovation hub. The new site will be a strategic R&D centre for AstraZeneca, and Alexion's new corporate headquarters. It is scheduled for completion in 2026, and will bring together approximately 1,500 R&D, commercial and corporate colleagues.

