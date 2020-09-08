AZN

AstraZeneca puts COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern -Stat News

Peter Henderson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AstraZeneca Plc has put a hold on the late-stage trial of its highly-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine candidate after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a study participant, health news website Stat News reported on Tuesday.

It quoted an AstraZeneca spokesperson as saying in a statement that the "standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data.”

