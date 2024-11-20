News & Insights

Stocks
AZN

AstraZeneca price target lowered to EUR 140 from EUR 150 at Berenberg

November 20, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on AstraZeneca (AZN) to EUR 140 from EUR 150 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Within the space of a year, AstraZeneca’s share price has given up all of its gains following further disappointment in Dato-DXd lung cancer data and elevated investor fears regarding employee investigations in China, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says the company’s pipeline prospects are largely unchanged and the China impact appears to be limited.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN
AZNCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.