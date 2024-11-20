AstraZeneca price target lowered to EUR 140 from EUR 150 at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on AstraZeneca (AZN) to EUR 140 from EUR 150 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Within the space of a year, AstraZeneca’s share price has given up all of its gains following further disappointment in Dato-DXd lung cancer data and elevated investor fears regarding employee investigations in China, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says the company’s pipeline prospects are largely unchanged and the China impact appears to be limited.
