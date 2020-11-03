AstraZeneca PLC expected to post earnings of 44 cents a share - Earnings Preview

* AstraZeneca PLC AZN.OQ, AZN.O is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 5.

* The Cambridge, Cambridgeshire-based company is expected to report ​a 4.1% increase in revenue to $6.669 billion from $ 6.41 billion a year ago​, according to the mean estimate of 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

* The analyst mean estimate for AstraZeneca PLC is for earnings of 44 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 50 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell."

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for AstraZeneca PLC is $58.5​, about 13.5% above​ its last closing price of $50.62.​​​

* Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure). ​

QUARTER ENDING

STARMINE

SMARTESTIMATE®

REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE

ACTUAL

BEAT, MET, MISSED

SURPRISE %

Jun. 30 2020

0.44

0.44

0.48

Beat

9.1

Mar. 31 2020

0.47

0.47

0.53

Beat

12.8

Dec. 31 2019

0.55

0.59

0.45

Missed

-23.7​

Sep. 30 2019

0.45

0.45

0.50

Beat

11.1

Jun. 30​ 2019​

0.29​

0.30

0.37

Beat

25.4​

Mar. 31 2019

0.43

0.42

0.45

Beat

7.1​

Dec. 31 2018

0.75

0.76

0.79

Beat

4.4

Sep. 30 2018

0.37

0.40

0.35

Missed

-12.5

