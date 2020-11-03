AstraZeneca PLC expected to post earnings of 44 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* AstraZeneca PLC AZN.OQ, AZN.O is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 5.
* The Cambridge, Cambridgeshire-based company is expected to report a 4.1% increase in revenue to $6.669 billion from $ 6.41 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.
* The analyst mean estimate for AstraZeneca PLC is for earnings of 44 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 50 cents per share.
* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell."
* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.
* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for AstraZeneca PLC is $58.5, about 13.5% above its last closing price of $50.62.
* Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure).
QUARTER ENDING
STARMINE
SMARTESTIMATE®
REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE
ACTUAL
BEAT, MET, MISSED
SURPRISE %
Jun. 30 2020
0.44
0.44
0.48
Beat
9.1
Mar. 31 2020
0.47
0.47
0.53
Beat
12.8
Dec. 31 2019
0.55
0.59
0.45
Missed
-23.7
Sep. 30 2019
0.45
0.45
0.50
Beat
11.1
Jun. 30 2019
0.29
0.30
0.37
Beat
25.4
Mar. 31 2019
0.43
0.42
0.45
Beat
7.1
Dec. 31 2018
0.75
0.76
0.79
Beat
4.4
Sep. 30 2018
0.37
0.40
0.35
Missed
-12.5
This summary was machine generated November 3 at 07:20 GMT. All figures in US Dollars
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.