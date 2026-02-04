AstraZeneca PLC - Depositary Receipt (AZN) Price Target Increased by 107.33% to 202.76

The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca PLC - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:AZN) has been revised to $202.76 / share. This is an increase of 107.33% from the prior estimate of $97.79 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $89.62 to a high of $259.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.00% from the latest reported closing price of $184.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,722 funds or institutions reporting positions in AstraZeneca PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZN is 0.40%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 622,373K shares. The put/call ratio of AZN is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 49,124K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,943K shares , representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 39,858K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,200K shares , representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 32,633K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,171K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 72.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 32,300K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,337K shares , representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 0.40% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 26,714K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,508K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 4.80% over the last quarter.

