Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.93 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 106.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AZN was $49.31, representing a -24.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.94 and a 36.4% increase over the 52 week low of $36.15.

AZN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). AZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports AZN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.76%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AZN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AZN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AZN as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)
  • Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (FLEE)
  • VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN)
  • iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
  • Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QQQN with an increase of 29.23% over the last 100 days. PPH has the highest percent weighting of AZN at 4.55%.

