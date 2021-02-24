Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.93 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 106.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AZN was $49.31, representing a -24.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.94 and a 36.4% increase over the 52 week low of $36.15.

AZN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). AZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports AZN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.76%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AZN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AZN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AZN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (FLEE)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QQQN with an increase of 29.23% over the last 100 days. PPH has the highest percent weighting of AZN at 4.55%.

