Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -52.69% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AZN was $55.18, representing a -15.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.94 and a 52.64% increase over the 52 week low of $36.15.

AZN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). AZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83. Zacks Investment Research reports AZN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.89%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AZN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AZN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AZN as a top-10 holding:

  • Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)
  • VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)
  • AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR)
  • NuShares ETF Trust (NUDM)
  • J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBEU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AADR with an increase of 58.26% over the last 100 days. FLGB has the highest percent weighting of AZN at 6.99%.

