AstraZeneca Plc: CHMP Recommends Approval Of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan In EU - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's trastuzumab deruxtecan has been recommended for conditional marketing authorisation in the European Union as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 based regimens. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency based its positive opinion on results from the registrational DESTINY-Breast01 Phase II trial.

Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca entered into a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialise trastuzumab deruxtecan in March 2019. Daiichi Sankyo is responsible for manufacturing and supply of trastuzumab deruxtecan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.