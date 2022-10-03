US Markets
LOGC

AstraZeneca pays 660% premium for gene therapy firm LogicBio

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics skyrocketed on Monday after Britain's AstraZeneca's said it would buy the U.S.-based gene therapy developer at a rare 660% premium for $68 million.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC.O skyrocketed on Monday after Britain's AstraZeneca's AZN.L said it would buy the U.S.-based gene therapy developer at a rare 660% premium for $68 million.

LoigBio's shares, which have traded below $1 since February, were up 637% at $2 before the bell, close to AstraZeneca's offer price of $2.07 per share.

LogicBio is developing gene editing therapies to treat pediatric rare disease like methylmalonic acidemia, where the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats.

AstraZeneca said the deal would accelerate growth of its Alexion unit, which it acquired for $39 billion last year, in the field of genomic medicine.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOGCAZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular