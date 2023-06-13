AstraZeneca Partners Vanguard Renewables To Use Renewable Natural Gas In The U.S. By End Of 2026

(RTTNews) - In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, British drug major AstraZeneca plc (AZN, AZN.L) is partnering with Vanguard Renewables to enable the delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG) to all of its sites in the United States by the end of 2026.

From June 2023, AstraZeneca will begin purchasing RNG produced by Vanguard Renewables for its Newark Campus in Delaware, where the Company packages 26 medicines for distribution across the U.S. and makes medicine formulations for global supply.

By 2026, this collaboration will enable as much as 650,000 million British thermal units (MMBtu), or 190,500 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, of RNG to be used across AstraZeneca's U.S. sites, equivalent to the energy required to heat more than 17,800 U.S. homes for a year.

This new partnership with Vanguard Renewables is an important milestone in delivering emissions reductions in line with AstraZeneca's flagship Ambition Zero Carbon program.

The Company is on track to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its global operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 98% by 2026 from a 2015 baseline, and by 2030, AstraZeneca aims to halve its entire value chain footprint on the way to becoming science-based net zero by 2045 at the latest.

The use of RNG at AstraZeneca sites in the U.S. will further enable the company's transition to 100 percent renewable energy for heat and power.

Through the partnership with Vanguard Renewables, AstraZeneca will access high quality RNG from three on-farm anaerobic digester facilities across the U.S. for the next 15 years or more.

