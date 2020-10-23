US Markets
AstraZeneca, Oxford allowed to resume COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S. - WSJ

Federal health regulators have decided to allow the resumption of U.S. studies of a leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter and materials reviewed by it.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Federal health regulators have decided to allow the resumption of U.S. studies of a leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and the University of Oxford, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter and materials reviewed by it.

Reuters on Tuesday had reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had completed its review and that the trial in the country was set to resume as early as this week, citing four sources familiar with the situation.

Trials in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa resumed last month even as the U.S. health regulator continued its investigation into the case.

AstraZeneca's vaccine is being developed along with researchers at Oxford University.

