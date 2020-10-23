AstraZeneca, Oxford allowed to resume COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S. - WSJ

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Federal health regulators have decided to allow the resumption of U.S. studies of a leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and the University of Oxford, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

