AstraZeneca, Oxford allowed to resume COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S. - WSJ

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Federal health regulators have decided to allow the resumption of U.S. studies of a leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and the University of Oxford, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
